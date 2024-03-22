OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

