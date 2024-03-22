Oppenheimer Increases Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $405.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

CSL stock opened at $388.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $389.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

