Organigram (TSE:OGI) Trading Up 6.3%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 226,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 278,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGI

Organigram Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of C$36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.0896 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.