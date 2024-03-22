Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$69.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$43.23 and a 12-month high of C$70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.61 by C$0.59. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.