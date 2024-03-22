Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 453403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 808.70%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

