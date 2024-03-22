Paul V. Mellini Sells 6,000 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $276.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGC. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Superior Group of Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.