Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,107,194.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

