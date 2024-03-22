PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PDD. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $122.30 on Thursday. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

