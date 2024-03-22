PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays boosted their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.46.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $122.30 on Thursday. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PDD during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

