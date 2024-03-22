Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Boosted by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

