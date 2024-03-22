Peter Gill Sells 3,963 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.05 ($11.88), for a total transaction of A$71,544.04 ($47,068.45).

Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Peter Gill sold 9,920 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total transaction of A$176,873.60 ($116,364.21).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Gill sold 918 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.74), for a total transaction of A$16,386.30 ($10,780.46).

On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total transaction of A$92,708.57 ($60,992.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

