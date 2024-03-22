Peter Gill Sells 3,963 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.05 ($11.88), for a total transaction of A$71,544.04 ($47,068.45).
Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Peter Gill sold 9,920 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total transaction of A$176,873.60 ($116,364.21).
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Gill sold 918 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.74), for a total transaction of A$16,386.30 ($10,780.46).
- On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total transaction of A$92,708.57 ($60,992.48).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
