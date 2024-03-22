Peter Gill Sells 9,920 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 9,920 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total value of A$176,873.60 ($116,364.21).
Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Peter Gill sold 3,963 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.05 ($11.88), for a total transaction of A$71,544.04 ($47,068.45).
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Gill sold 918 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.74), for a total transaction of A$16,386.30 ($10,780.46).
- On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total value of A$92,708.57 ($60,992.48).
Supply Network Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Supply Network Increases Dividend
Supply Network Company Profile
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
