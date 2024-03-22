Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 105,795 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 80,329 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

PBR opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

