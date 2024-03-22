Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,878 shares of company stock worth $244,436. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.