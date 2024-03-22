Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.56

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as high as C$5.74. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 6,450 shares.

Pinetree Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$53.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.55.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

