Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.56.

Shares of POW opened at C$39.82 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.20. The company has a market cap of C$23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

