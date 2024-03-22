Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precigen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.53 on Friday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Precigen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 29.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 96,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

