Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Prologis Trading Up 0.9 %

PLD opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average is $121.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

