ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:SVXY)

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 6,110 put options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,781.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after buying an additional 497,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,368.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 171,108 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,575,000.
ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BATS:SVXY opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.58.
ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.
