ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:SVXY)

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 6,110 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,781.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after buying an additional 497,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,368.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 171,108 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,575,000.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:SVXY opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.58.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF are going to split on Thursday, April 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.