Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Gentex by 93.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.