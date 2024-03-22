PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $160.00 at TD Cowen

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PVH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

