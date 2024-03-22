Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Zacks Research

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HES. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Saturday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.23.

HES stock opened at $149.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.27. Hess has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

