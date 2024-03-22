Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for IMAX Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.05 on Friday. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $849.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IMAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
