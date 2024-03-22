Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $20.86 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $21,278,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 181,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,459 shares of company stock worth $1,206,891. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

