Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Extra Space Storage Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

EXR opened at $142.35 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

