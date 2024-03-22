Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Kinetik in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Kinetik Price Performance

KNTK opened at $37.80 on Friday. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. Kinetik’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,515,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

