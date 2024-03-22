Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Mitek Systems, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Mitek Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MITK opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.00 million, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.