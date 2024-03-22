Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issued By William Blair

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

NuCana stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

