Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issued By William Blair

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
NuCana Stock Down 12.9 %
NuCana stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
