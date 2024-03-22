Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Select Water Solutions, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Select Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Select Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $67,306.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $67,306.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at $702,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

