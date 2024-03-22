Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CTRA stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

