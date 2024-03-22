Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

FATE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 352,204 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,678 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,236,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 280,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

