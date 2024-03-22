Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

IOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.36 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 344,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 772,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 609,738 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 107.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 371,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 192,450 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 633,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

