Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Peraso Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) – Analysts at K LIU & upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peraso in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.50). The consensus estimate for Peraso’s current full-year earnings is ($8.97) per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.35). Peraso had a negative net margin of 122.15% and a negative return on equity of 144.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.00) earnings per share.

Shares of PRSO opened at $1.45 on Friday. Peraso has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peraso by 811.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

