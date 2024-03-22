Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Phunware, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Phunware in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHUN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Phunware to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Phunware has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 2,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phunware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

