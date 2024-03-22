Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Further Reading

