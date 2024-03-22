Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Cut by Zacks Research

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.