Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Raised by B. Riley

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Redwire in a research note issued on Sunday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

RDW stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $274.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.67. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Redwire during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 719.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 91.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

