Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

TPST stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

