Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.46

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $5.08. Quad/Graphics shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 285,251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 241.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

