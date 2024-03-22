Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 20,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 316,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Quanterix Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quanterix by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Read More

