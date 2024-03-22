Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Down 3.6%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 20,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 316,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Quanterix

Quanterix Stock Down 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $27,744,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 353.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $10,462,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.