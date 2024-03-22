Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.34

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 266478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

