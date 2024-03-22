Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.34

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 266478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

