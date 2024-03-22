Ragy Thomas Sells 11,742 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Ragy Thomas sold 1,314 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $17,029.44.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 16,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,907,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,800 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

