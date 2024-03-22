Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

NYSE HUM opened at $347.39 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.98 and its 200-day moving average is $446.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

