Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 133 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,688 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,972,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $265.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.66 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,607 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

