Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $189.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

