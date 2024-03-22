Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MET opened at $73.26 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.