Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $42.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

