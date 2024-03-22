Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.51 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.15 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

